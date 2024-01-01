rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666605
Poster, ’Women of Britain say - "Go!" ’, May 1915, United Kingdom, poster No. 75 by Parliamentary Recruiting Committee…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Poster, ’Women of Britain say - "Go!" ’, May 1915, United Kingdom, poster No. 75 by Parliamentary Recruiting Committee, Hill, Siffken & Co. (L.P.A. Ltd.), E J Kealey. Gift of Department of Defence, 1919. Te Papa (GH016292)Restored by Adam Cuerden. Notes: Cleanup of scratches, stains, and a few minor printing blobs; fixed minor distortion from true rectangle (~10 px or so) likely from paper not being flat; levels adjusted, paper border selectively lightened slightly.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666605

View License

Poster, ’Women of Britain say - "Go!" ’, May 1915, United Kingdom, poster No. 75 by Parliamentary Recruiting Committee, Hill, Siffken & Co. (L.P.A. Ltd.), E J Kealey. Gift of Department of Defence, 1919. Te Papa (GH016292)Restored by Adam Cuerden. Notes: Cleanup of scratches, stains, and a few minor printing blobs; fixed minor distortion from true rectangle (~10 px or so) likely from paper not being flat; levels adjusted, paper border selectively lightened slightly.

More