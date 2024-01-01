Poster, ’Women of Britain say - "Go!" ’, May 1915, United Kingdom, poster No. 75 by Parliamentary Recruiting Committee, Hill, Siffken & Co. (L.P.A. Ltd.), E J Kealey. Gift of Department of Defence, 1919. Te Papa (GH016292)Restored by Adam Cuerden. Notes: Cleanup of scratches, stains, and a few minor printing blobs; fixed minor distortion from true rectangle (~10 px or so) likely from paper not being flat; levels adjusted, paper border selectively lightened slightly.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons