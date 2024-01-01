rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666607
Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (original location). 1 drawing on brown paper : colored crayons over pencil sketch ; sheet 29.3 x 23.1 cm.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666607

View License

