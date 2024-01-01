https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWaldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (original location). 1 drawing on brown paper : colored crayons over pencil sketch ; sheet 29.3 x 23.1 cm.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666607View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2520 x 3398 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWaldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (original location). 1 drawing on brown paper : colored crayons over pencil sketch ; sheet 29.3 x 23.1 cm.More