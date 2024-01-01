https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666629Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFarmer and sons walking in the face of a dust storm. Cimarron County, Oklahoma, USAOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666629View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1173 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3421 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7284 x 7120 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFarmer and sons walking in the face of a dust storm. Cimarron County, Oklahoma, USAMore