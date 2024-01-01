rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666633
Advertisement for the music score of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, showing the quartette in the third act between Marcello…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Advertisement for the music score of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, showing the quartette in the third act between Marcello, Musetta, Mimi, and Roldolpho.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666633

View License

Advertisement for the music score of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, showing the quartette in the third act between Marcello, Musetta, Mimi, and Roldolpho.

More