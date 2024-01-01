rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666678
"Battle of Antietam. Army of the Potomac: Gen. Geo. B. McClellan, comm., Sept. 17' 1862. - 1' 2' 4' 6' 9' 12' Corps &…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Battle of Antietam. Army of the Potomac: Gen. Geo. B. McClellan, comm., Sept. 17' 1862. - 1' 2' 4' 6' 9' 12' Corps & Pleasanton's cav. div. engaged." Color lithograph.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666678

View License

"Battle of Antietam. Army of the Potomac: Gen. Geo. B. McClellan, comm., Sept. 17' 1862. - 1' 2' 4' 6' 9' 12' Corps & Pleasanton's cav. div. engaged." Color lithograph.

More