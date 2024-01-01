https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666696Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIsle of Graia Gulf of Akabah Arabia Petraea, depicting the Pharaoh's Island in the northern Gulf of Aqaba off the shore of Egypt's eastern Sinai Peninsula.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666696View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3086 x 2087 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIsle of Graia Gulf of Akabah Arabia Petraea, depicting the Pharaoh's Island in the northern Gulf of Aqaba off the shore of Egypt's eastern Sinai Peninsula.More