Coat of arms illustration from a grant of nobility from King Philip II of Spain to Alonso de Mesa and Hernando de Mesa.…
Coat of arms illustration from a grant of nobility from King Philip II of Spain to Alonso de Mesa and Hernando de Mesa. Digitized from a 19 page manuscript signed by the king.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

