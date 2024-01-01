https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666720Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoat of arms illustration from a grant of nobility from King Philip II of Spain to Alonso de Mesa and Hernando de Mesa. Digitized from a 19 page manuscript signed by the king.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666720View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1118 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1590 x 1482 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCoat of arms illustration from a grant of nobility from King Philip II of Spain to Alonso de Mesa and Hernando de Mesa. Digitized from a 19 page manuscript signed by the king.More