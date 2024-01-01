rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666725
"Pine Trees" by Hasegawa Tōhaku (Japanese, 1539–1610). The painting has been designated as National Treasure in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Pine Trees" by Hasegawa Tōhaku (Japanese, 1539–1610). The painting has been designated as National Treasure in the paintings category.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666725

View License

"Pine Trees" by Hasegawa Tōhaku (Japanese, 1539–1610). The painting has been designated as National Treasure in the paintings category.

More