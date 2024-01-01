Tenth of Henry Holiday's original ilustrations to "The Hunting of the Snark" by Lewis Carroll.From Fit the Eighth: The Vanishing"It's a Snark!" was the sound that first came to their ears, And it seemed almost too good to be true.Then followed a torrent of laughter and cheers: Then the ominous words "It's a Boo--" Then silence. Some fancied they heard in the air A weary and wandering sighThat sounded like "--jum!" but the others declare It was only a breeze that went by. They hunted till darkness came on, but they found Not a button, or feather, or mark,By which they could tell that they stood on the ground Where the Baker had met with the Snark. In the midst of the word he was trying to say In the midst of his laughter and glee,He had softly and suddenly vanished away-- For the Snark was a Boojum, you see.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons