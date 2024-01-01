rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666746
Snebillede (Winter scene), oil painting by L.A. Ring (Denmark), 1915. High resolution scan.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

ID : 
7666746

