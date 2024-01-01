"George Kleine presents the Cines photo drama Quo Vadis: Lygia Bound to the Wild Bull." Chromolithograph poster for 1913 film. Poster copyrighted to George Kleine. 56×36cmText transcription:McVicker's Starting May 5 / Monday Mat. [Or "McVicker's Starting Monday Mat. May 5" - text arrangement makes the reading order unclear]MATINEE EVERY DAY INCLUDING SUNDAYS, ALL SEATS RESERVED 25¢. EVERY NIGHT 25¢ AND 50¢ NO HIGHER.[With logos captioned "KLEINE" and "CINES" respectively on either side] GEORGE KLEINE PRESENTS THE CINES PHOTO DRAMAQUO VADISG©KLYGIA BOUND TO THE WILD BULL.№ 05337-B[Left] THE NATIONAL PTG. & ENG. CO., NEW YORK • CHICAGO • ST. LOUIS • [Right] COPYRIGHTED 1913 BY GEORGE KLEINE
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons