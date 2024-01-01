Frontispiece to the 1825/1826 (see below) edition of Childe Harold's Pilgrimage by Lord Byron, published by W. Dugdale, Russell Court, Drury Lane. The engraving is by I. H. Jones.The text depicted is Canto I, Stanza 39, which reads:Lo! where the Giant on the mountain stands,His blood-red tresses deep'ning in the sun,With death-shot glowing in his fiery hands,And eye that scorcheth all it glares upon;Restless it rolls, now fixed, and now anonFlashing a far,—and at his iron feetDestruction cowers to mark what deeds are done.For on this morn three potent nations meet,To shed before his shrine the blood he deems most sweet.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons