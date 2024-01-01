https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas card by Jenny Nyström showing the jultomte she popularised.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666790View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2394 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5712 x 8350 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChristmas card by Jenny Nyström showing the jultomte she popularised.More