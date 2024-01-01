rawpixel
Published title: The Naval Battle Near Ecnomus (256 BC)Description from source:The Roman Fleet Victorious over the Carthaginians at the Battle of Cape Ecnomus; No Copyright - United States (http://rightsstatements.org/vocab/NoC-US/1.0/)...This drawing is one of a series of illustrations Saint-Aubin made in the 1760s for an ambitious history of Rome. Engravings after drawings as well as maps were to accompany this multi-volume series which was never completed. In 1789, twenty-nine engraved plates from Saint-Aubin's drawings illustrated a more modest Roman history.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

