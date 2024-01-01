rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666802
Poster for the Paris première of Gismonda by Henry Février, with lyrics by Henri Cain and Louis Payen after Victorien Sardou. Lithograph, 0.920 x 0.690 m, printed by Imp. Maquet (Paris)

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666802

View License

