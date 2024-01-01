https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666802Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoster for the Paris première of Gismonda by Henry Février, with lyrics by Henri Cain and Louis Payen after Victorien Sardou. Lithograph, 0.920 x 0.690 m, printed by Imp. Maquet (Paris)Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666802View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2740 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8024 x 10248 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPoster for the Paris première of Gismonda by Henry Février, with lyrics by Henri Cain and Louis Payen after Victorien Sardou. Lithograph, 0.920 x 0.690 m, printed by Imp. Maquet (Paris)More