Nautical chart of Zwaanendael ("Swanendael") and Godyn's Bay in New Netherland. Zwaanendael was a patroonship founded by Samuel Godyn, a director of the Dutch West India Company, in 1629. Godyn made his land claim to the West India Company under jurisdiction of the Charter of Freedoms and Exemptions. After a short time, the initial 32 inhabitants were murdered by local Indians and Godyn sold his land back to the West India Company. The West India Company kept the names of the local area, including Godyn's Bay, which eventually became Delaware Bay. Ink and watercolor with pictorial relief.The text in Dutch at left side of the map reads:De natien aende Zuydt Rivier syn Groote Sironese Aende HoerenkilSewapois Remkokes Kleyne Siconese Minquaen toegenaemt Machaorikyns. Naraticonck Atsayonck Mantaes Rechaweygh Armewamix Matikongh Momakavaongk Sankikans.Dese booven geschreeven natien hebben altesaemen vrintschap onder malcander, ende syn meest eenerlay volc ende van Een Spraeck, uytghe sondert de Machaoretijns die so genoemt syn van weegen haar Spraeck die Minquaens is en wil so veel geseyt syn als by ons ouduytsche ofte waellinHet leeven van deese luyden is volcoomelyck vry. Hear waer segers ofte duyvelpreekers en hebben niet oover haer te seggen haer sakimaen hebben niet te gebieden ende hebben geen autoriteyt om iemant te straffen aen den hals.De huwelycken en hebben geen clem, meest heeft elck een vrouw., de ooverste meer. Ende licht verlaetten sy haer wyven, die dan vande een tot de ander voor hoer loopen, ordinary verstooten sy de vrouwen als sy bevrucht syn en kinderen gehaelt heeft, ende hier door blyft het lande soober van volckTranslated: The nations at the South Rver are Great Sironese at the Hoerenkil Sewapois Remkokes Small Sironese Minquaen also named Machaorikyns. Naraticonck Atsayonck Mantaes Rechaweygh Armewamix Matikongh Momakavaongk Sankikans.These above described nations have friendships with each other. And are mostly one people with one language, with the exception of the Machaoretijns that are named like this because of their language that is Minquaens and is as much similar as with us old Dutch or Wallonian. The life of these people is totally free. Their soothsayers or devil preachers have nothing to say over them, their shamans can’t order them and have no authority to give someone a death penalty.The marriages are not fixed, most have one wife, the chief more than one. And they leave their women easily, and these will go from one to another like a whore, usually women are disowned after having a child and as a result the population remains low.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons