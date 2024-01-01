https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666808Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Find the range of your patriotism by enlisting in the Navy" color lithograph poster.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666808View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1996 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2505 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2559 x 3576 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Find the range of your patriotism by enlisting in the Navy" color lithograph poster.More