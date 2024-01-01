Poster for The Vitascope showing a movie audience, watching a large screen with women dancing on it. A small orchestra plays in front of the screen. The theatre has a box which several more people have packed into.The Library of Congress places the scene in New York, this, combined with the date, would make this the April 23, 1896 reveal of the technology at Koster and Bial's Music Hall in New York City.Lithographic colour poster, height: 97 cm (38.1 in); width: 73 cm (28.7 in)29057B U.S. Copyright Office
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons