rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666810
Poster for The Vitascope showing a movie audience, watching a large screen with women dancing on it. A small orchestra plays…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Poster for The Vitascope showing a movie audience, watching a large screen with women dancing on it. A small orchestra plays in front of the screen. The theatre has a box which several more people have packed into.The Library of Congress places the scene in New York, this, combined with the date, would make this the April 23, 1896 reveal of the technology at Koster and Bial's Music Hall in New York City.Lithographic colour poster, height: 97 cm (38.1 in); width: 73 cm (28.7 in)29057B U.S. Copyright Office

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666810

View License

Poster for The Vitascope showing a movie audience, watching a large screen with women dancing on it. A small orchestra plays in front of the screen. The theatre has a box which several more people have packed into.The Library of Congress places the scene in New York, this, combined with the date, would make this the April 23, 1896 reveal of the technology at Koster and Bial's Music Hall in New York City.Lithographic colour poster, height: 97 cm (38.1 in); width: 73 cm (28.7 in)29057B U.S. Copyright Office

More