"Carrefour de St Jean et Paul. Dans l'Opéra Marino Faliero" - Picture of Act II, from the prémiere, at the Théâtre-Italien, of en:Gaetano Donizetti's opera Marino Faliero, his first work to première in France. 35.5 x 43.3 cm, Lithograph in color (though this does predate proper chromolithography by two years, which likely explains the fairly simple colours.) Lithograph created by Thierry frères ("Succrs de Engelmann").To quickly note: This was pretty much a standard dirt, spot, and hair removal, except the text at the bottom was tilted slightly off from the rest of the image, and was thus straightened out without rotating the rest of the image, which, while all the edges are a bit off true, did already have very straight verticals in the art itself.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons