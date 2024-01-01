https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666865Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExhibit in the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon - Eugene, Oregon, USA.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666865View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 996 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2906 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3575 x 4306 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadExhibit in the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon - Eugene, Oregon, USA.More