rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666876
Pointing towards the lost French lands of Alsace-Lorraine in French classroom.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pointing towards the lost French lands of Alsace-Lorraine in French classroom.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666876

View License

Pointing towards the lost French lands of Alsace-Lorraine in French classroom.

More