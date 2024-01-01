rawpixel
Stamp. USSR. Revenue stamps of the Soviet Union. stamp of membership fee to the Union of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. 1960 year, for workers.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
