https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666993
"Plantain Walk - Bookkeeper - Watchman and Hut - man with casks of water / greattoe in stirrup" Early landscape of Jamaica.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666993

View License

