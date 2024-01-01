https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStamp. USSR. Revenue stamps of the Soviet Union. stamp of membership fee to the Union of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. 1960 year, for workers.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7667011View LicenseJPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4952 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3601 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2016 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5117 x 7223 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStamp. USSR. Revenue stamps of the Soviet Union. stamp of membership fee to the Union of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. 1960 year, for workers.More