rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667012
Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Angel (1470) famous painting.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Angel (1470) famous painting.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7667012

View License

Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Angel (1470) famous painting.

More