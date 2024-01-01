rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667055
"Sizilianische Bauernehre. Pietro Mascagni : Cavalleria Rusticana" - Scene from near the end of the opera, where Alfio and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Sizilianische Bauernehre. Pietro Mascagni : Cavalleria Rusticana" - Scene from near the end of the opera, where Alfio and Turiddu embrace as part of the ceremony before their duel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7667055

View License

"Sizilianische Bauernehre. Pietro Mascagni : Cavalleria Rusticana" - Scene from near the end of the opera, where Alfio and Turiddu embrace as part of the ceremony before their duel.

More