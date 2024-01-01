rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667061
"Closed chair of upper classes of nobles - used by men & women" "Drawing shows four porters, two in front and two in the rear, holding the long poles through an enclosed palanquin." watercolor

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7667061

