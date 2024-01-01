rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Queen of Hearts, from a 1901 edition of Mother Goose, New York: McClure, Phillips, 1901.
The Queen of Hearts, from a 1901 edition of Mother Goose, New York: McClure, Phillips, 1901.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

The Queen of Hearts, from a 1901 edition of Mother Goose, New York: McClure, Phillips, 1901.

