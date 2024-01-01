rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667117
Illustration by Édouard Manet for a French translation by Stéphane Mallarmé of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven". Part 1 of 4…
Illustration by Édouard Manet for a French translation by Stéphane Mallarmé of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven". Part 1 of 4 full page plates (two smaller illustrations at beginning and end omitted).

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7667117

View License



