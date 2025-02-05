Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage building illustrationocean linervintage posterposterskyscraper illustrationnew york postervintage german postersnew york[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.] / Gray Litho. Co., N.Y. : Gray Litho. Co., N.Y., [between 1898 and 1900]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1084 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7960 x 8812 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7960 x 8812 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare