Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballadvertisement postervintage baseballmainevintage baseball public domainvintage advertisingbaseball postervintage posters public domainBiddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Friday, May 22 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 531 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5160 x 11652 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5160 x 11652 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar