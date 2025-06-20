Edit ImageCrop33SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage christmaschristmaschristmas public domainchristmas artchristmas vintage illustration public domainvintage poster christmaspostervintage poster[Girl in red coat with Christmas wreath, umbrella, and puppy in the snow], Gray Lith. Co., lithographerView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 621 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4767 x 9219 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4767 x 9219 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar