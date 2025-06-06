Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterfootballillustrationposterartyalevintage footballvintage football illustrationYaleView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6872 x 8629 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691164/girl-rowboat-yale-universityFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoal from fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688296/goal-from-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Man and woman sitting on giant football with a Yale flag]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA hat rallyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688287/hat-rallyFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAutomobile racehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688106/automobile-raceFree Image from public domain licenseLeo Gestel art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985440/leo-gestel-art-poster-templateView licenseThe high hurdleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688755/the-high-hurdlesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStars of the prize ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691151/stars-the-prize-ringFree Image from public domain licenseSchool sports fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443646/school-sports-fest-poster-templateView license[Early 20th century automobile race]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691260/early-20th-century-automobile-raceFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443638/birthday-promotion-poster-templateView licenseYale (1903) Man playing American football. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627118/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065590/join-the-team-poster-templateView licenseThe last milehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688397/the-last-mileFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license[Woman playing football, Harvard University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate gift box poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435835/chocolate-gift-box-poster-templateView licenseArt & revolution. (1970) poster by Yale Design Group. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683916/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435836/valentines-special-poster-templateView licenseGolf boy #7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688610/golf-boyFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13249568/american-football-poster-templateView license[Male lacrosse player, Lehigh University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691291/male-lacrosse-player-lehigh-universityFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427878/join-the-team-poster-templateView license[Female track athlete, University of Pennsylvania]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13248732/join-the-team-poster-templateView licenseA fair catchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688218/fair-catchFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443775/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseGoal from field (1901). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103635/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFootball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950008/football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChas. H. Yale's forever Devil's auctionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649179/chas-yales-forever-devils-auctionFree Image from public domain licenseSports bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491834/sports-bar-poster-templateView licenseR. Reagan at Yale press conference by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309718/reagan-yale-press-conferenceFree Image from public domain license