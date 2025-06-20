Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemachine vintage illustrationvintage posterantiqueantique printartvintagepublic domainillustrationJ.I. Case Threshing Machine Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9692 x 6696 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Farmers threshing, cloudy sky]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689681/farmers-threshing-cloudy-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseGleanershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688195/gleanersFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDanner's original revolving book-cases the best in the world for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690397/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWhen the leaves are turninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689135/when-the-leaves-are-turningFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrover & Banker Sewing Machine Co. 495 Broadway New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689801/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNiels-Bement-Pond Company machine tools and craneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690290/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePolygraph. Hawkins's machine for writing, drawing &c. / J. Pass sc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe climax mower, most complete and perfect mower in the world, the Corry Machine Co., Corry, Pen. / L. Maurer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThreshing at Soham (1920) by Henry Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9846969/threshing-soham-1920-henry-brownFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA machine gun emplacement in the old Verdun trenches / L. Jonas, 1927. by Lucien Jonas (1880-1947)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688457/image-poster-vintage-illustration-public-domain-1927Free Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome washing machine & wringer, New York : [c1869?]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691087/home-washing-machine-wringer-new-york-c1869Free Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAcademy of Sciences, plant controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6999720/academy-sciences-plant-controlFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbe Cohen, washerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003298/abe-cohen-washerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseGerman Colonies in Palestine. Wilhelm i.e., Wilhelma & Sarona by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6826713/photo-image-art-vintage-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseTrompe-l'oeil: Pages from Dutch books (19th century) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156824/trompe-loeil-pages-from-dutch-books-19th-century-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDas Pferd in Bewegung, 1878 by eadweard muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934594/das-pferd-bewegung-1878-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Marx Instagram post template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541522/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJuly: Threshing by Antonio Tempestahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9285081/july-threshing-antonio-tempestaFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOur emblematic mystic light of masonry. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16290169/image-art-certificates-vintageFree Image from public domain license