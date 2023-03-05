rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
From Garden to table (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
vintage gardensvegetable garden vintagevintage gardeningfruit vegetablegarden tablepeoplepublic domain garden illustrationfruit
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394247/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView license
Man putting mud into a flower pot
Man putting mud into a flower pot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/680875/boy-playing-with-soilFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable garden Facebook post template
Vegetable garden Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396186/vegetable-garden-facebook-post-templateView license
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760155/elizabeth-duncan-dancers-and-children-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Grow herbs blog banner template
Grow herbs blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560517/grow-herbs-blog-banner-templateView license
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761032/anita-zahn-dancers-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable variety Instagram post template
Vegetable variety Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498710/vegetable-variety-instagram-post-templateView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3879970/photo-image-animal-plant-birdFree Image from public domain license
Kids' veggies Instagram post template
Kids' veggies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497580/kids-veggies-instagram-post-templateView license
Children at Wilson formal
Children at Wilson formal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6879795/children-wilson-formalFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm blog banner template, editable text
Organic farm blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466173/organic-farm-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6769992/elizabeth-duncan-dancers-and-children-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Grow your food poster template, editable text and design
Grow your food poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959722/grow-your-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761109/anita-zahn-dancers-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving theme collage element, editable design template
Thanksgiving theme collage element, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22679456/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView license
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6762669/elizabeth-duncan-dancers-and-children-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable garden Instagram post template
Vegetable garden Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490584/vegetable-garden-instagram-post-templateView license
Harris, Victor, children of, outdoors by Arnold Genthe
Harris, Victor, children of, outdoors by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6768612/harris-victor-children-of-outdoors-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Beginner's guide Facebook post template
Beginner's guide Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396228/beginners-guide-facebook-post-templateView license
Helping Hoover in our U.S. school garden
Helping Hoover in our U.S. school garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670674/helping-hoover-our-us-school-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Beginner's guide, poster template, editable text and design
Beginner's guide, poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612367/beginners-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6759897/elizabeth-duncan-dancers-and-children-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Organic vegetable illustration, collage element set, editable design
Organic vegetable illustration, collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10781415/organic-vegetable-illustration-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6768297/anita-zahn-dancers-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Organic vegetable delivery Instagram post template, editable text
Organic vegetable delivery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12374662/organic-vegetable-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
Anita Zahn dancers by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6767528/anita-zahn-dancers-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable garden Facebook post template
Vegetable garden Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985949/vegetable-garden-facebook-post-templateView license
Making Hay (6 July 1872) by After Winslow Homer
Making Hay (6 July 1872) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789641/making-hay-july-1872-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Beginner's guide social story template, editable Instagram design
Beginner's guide social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612368/beginners-guide-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Neighborhood house, 5/3/23
Neighborhood house, 5/3/23
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6887920/neighborhood-house-5323Free Image from public domain license
Beginner's guide post template, editable social media design
Beginner's guide post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612366/beginners-guide-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Eustis, George, Mrs., children of, standing outdoors in a garden by Arnold Genthe
Eustis, George, Mrs., children of, standing outdoors in a garden by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6770133/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remix
3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394776/farmer-holding-vegetables-basket-editable-remixView license
Maynes granddaughter by The Matson Photo Service
Maynes granddaughter by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6842605/maynes-granddaughter-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Organic vegetables Instagram post template, editable text
Organic vegetables Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914521/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Acted school scene, January 7, 1877 by otto scholderer
Acted school scene, January 7, 1877 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947089/acted-school-scene-january-1877-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Farm to table Instagram post template, editable text
Farm to table Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045563/farm-table-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
Elizabeth Duncan dancers and children by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6768290/elizabeth-duncan-dancers-and-children-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable garden blog banner template
Vegetable garden blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835933/vegetable-garden-blog-banner-templateView license
Girls rifle team of Geo. Wash. U., 12/12/25
Girls rifle team of Geo. Wash. U., 12/12/25
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6982184/girls-rifle-team-geo-wash-u-121225Free Image from public domain license