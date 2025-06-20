Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationpaintingscc0creative commons 0Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6408 x 8491 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOriginal from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688132/original-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA distinguished member of the Humane Society. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688233/image-art-public-domain-dogFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722216/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726695/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSights at the fair ground (1888) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650191/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe pointer (1848) by N. Currierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648922/the-pointer-1848-currierFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license35mm original. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640017/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA main of cocks,--the first battle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726701/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726690/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseTempted (1874) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648832/tempted-1874-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseEscaping from the old shell (1881). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688223/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license1. & 2. Red-headed woodpecker. 1. Adult. 2. Young. 3. Downy woodpecker (male) (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648708/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726694/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseHooked! (1874) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666638/hooked-1874-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseBrook trout--just caught between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648873/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePrize fat cattle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648679/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722250/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722208/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license