Bird's eye view of Phoenix Maricopa Co. Arizona, view looking north-east / sketched by C. J. Dyer, Phoenix, A.T. ; W. Byrnes, litho. S.F.
An 1885 lithograph of a bird's-eye view of the city of Phoenix, Arizona, created by C. J. Dyer 