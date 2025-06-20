Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage animalpainting cc0artvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationpaintingsOriginal from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 809 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12791 x 8626 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688123/original-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA distinguished member of the Humane Society. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688233/image-art-public-domain-dogFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseA main of cocks,--the first battle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726701/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726690/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722216/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license35mm original. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640017/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHooked! (1874) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666638/hooked-1874-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseTempted (1874) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648832/tempted-1874-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe champions of the barn (1876) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671246/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726695/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license1. King bird. 2. Great crested flycatcher. 3. Pewee flycatcher or phœbe (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648804/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView license1. Snow bird. Junco hyemalis. 2. & 3. Snow buniting. Plectrophanes nivalis. 2. Summer dress. 3. Winter dress (1874) by L.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648803/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDucks and Withered Lotus. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640011/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUpcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView licenseSights at the fair ground (1888) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650191/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePrize fat cattle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648679/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral opened book, famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071790/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-animal-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722208/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events blog banner template, original art illustration from Maria Wiik, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254268/png-cat-animalView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722250/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFishing club social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053846/fishing-club-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license