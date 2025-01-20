Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagejesuspublic domain jesusascensionjesus ascensionsaint paulapostlesvintage posterschristianThe ascensionView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7758 x 9740 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7758 x 9740 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680532/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe ascension. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232510/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688554/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232516/image-jesus-christ-crown-angelFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseS. Maria de Perpetuo Succursuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687900/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119066/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseS.S. Heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license[Female saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689068/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680530/holy-ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe patriarch Sanct Joseph our all holy patron saint of the Roman Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680531/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseJesus condemned. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132587/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689237/st-josephFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMizpahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688525/mizpahFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEcce homohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688329/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license[Biblical scene, Christ with angel]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686808/biblical-scene-christ-with-angelFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePraise the Lordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687897/praise-the-lordFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe good shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688632/the-good-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBible rollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689234/bible-rollFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491456/ascension-day-poster-templateView licenseSimply to thy cross I clinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689231/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNot to be ministered unto, but to ministerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688244/not-ministered-unto-but-ministerFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseRock of ages cleft for mehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688506/rock-ages-cleft-forFree Image from public domain license