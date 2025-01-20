rawpixel
The ascension
jesuspublic domain jesusascensionjesus ascensionsaint paulapostlesvintage posterschristian
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680532/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The ascension. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232510/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688554/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Female saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232516/image-jesus-christ-crown-angelFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
S. Maria de Perpetuo Succursu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687900/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119066/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
S.S. Heart of Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
[Female saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689068/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680530/holy-ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The patriarch Sanct Joseph our all holy patron saint of the Roman Catholic church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680531/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Jesus condemned. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132587/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Biblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
St. Joseph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689237/st-josephFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mizpah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688525/mizpahFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ecce homo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688329/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
[Biblical scene, Christ with angel]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686808/biblical-scene-christ-with-angelFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Praise the Lord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687897/praise-the-lordFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The good shepherds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688632/the-good-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bible roll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689234/bible-rollFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491456/ascension-day-poster-templateView license
Simply to thy cross I cling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689231/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Not to be ministered unto, but to minister
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688244/not-ministered-unto-but-ministerFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView license
Rock of ages cleft for me
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688506/rock-ages-cleft-forFree Image from public domain license