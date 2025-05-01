rawpixel
[Emperor Wilhelm II and family]
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Rome and Berlin. (1873) by M Bichler
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Letter portrait of Wilhelm I, German Emperor (around 1880 questionable)
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
Kaiser Wilhelm. (1873)
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Kaiser Wilhelm. (1879)
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
The first German Emperor from the House of Hohenzollern and his ancestors. (1877) by Gustav Bartsch and Xylographische…
Melting Arctic poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remix
For Kaiser Wilhelm's 80th birthday. March 22nd. (1877)
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Prince Wilhelm of Prussia and his bride Princess Auguste Victoria of Schleswig-Holstein. (1881)
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Wilhelm I, King of Prussia. Owner of Line Infantry Regiment No. 34. (1862) by Vinzenz Katzler and Joseph Stoufs
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
WILLIAM I., KING OF PRUSSIA. (1861)
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
The Royal Hungarian Summer Palace Gödöllö. (1872) by Vinzenz Katzler and Friedrich Wilhelm Bader
PNG oval shape sticker mockup element, pineapple illustration transparent background
The Kaiser in his eightieth year. (1877)
Diamonds are forever poster template, editable design
William I, King of Prussia. (1861)
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Wilhelm I, King of Prussia, German Emperor (from Illustrirte Frauen-Zeitung) (1876) by Bernhard Plockhorst
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Kaiser Wilhelm's peace meal. (1871)
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Vignette with the German Kaiser Wilhelm I. (from Ueber Land und Meer. Allgemeine Illustrirte Zeitung) (1877)
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Kaiser-König Wilhelm I. (1871) by Hermann Scherenberg and Loescher and Petsch
Elegant portrait poster mockup, customizable design
The Kaiser-Entrevue in Gastein. (1885)
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
WILHELM I. German Emperor, King of Prussia. To commemorate the second assassination attempt on the day of shame - June 2…
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
I. Ferencz József. Vilmos. Alexander II. (1872)
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
HIS MAJESTY THE KING OF PRUSSIA, CROWNED YESTERDAY (FRIDAY) AT KKÖNIGSBERG. (1861)
