Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagecamelliacamellia japonicajaponpublic domain postersjapon flower illustrationvintage posterantiqueartCamellia japonica. Camellie du japonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4664 x 6840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819219/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324201/free-illustration-image-rose-camellia-japonica-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseVintage Illustration of Camellia japonica.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/467923/premium-illustration-image-flora-dictionnaire-universel-dhistoire-naturelle-japanese-rose-ancientView licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/467905/premium-illustration-vector-winter-flower-japanese-vintage-flowersView licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324085/premium-illustration-image-camellia-vintage-flower-ancientView licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323459/premium-illustration-image-camellia-vintage-flower-charles-dessalines-ancientView licenseVintage exhibition editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644961/vintage-exhibition-editable-poster-templateView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/467885/premium-illustration-vector-japon-ancient-antiqueView licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323959/flower-with-leavesView licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323444/premium-illustration-psd-rose-hand-drawn-tree-antique-plantsView licenseFlower expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460632/flower-expo-poster-templateView licenseCamellia japonica (Camélia du Japon) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/467906/premium-illustration-vector-japanese-camellia-ancient-antiqueView licenseSummer bloom poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460504/summer-bloom-poster-templateView licenseDifferent types of plants illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323895/premium-illustration-image-clove-red-strelitzia-craneView licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDifferent types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323697/premium-illustration-image-vintage-butterflies-lace-begoniaView licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDifferent types of plants illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323912/premium-illustration-psd-lemon-tree-bird-paradise-citrusView licenseAesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072746/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseBeautiful photomechanical prints of Striped Camellias (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523363/free-illustration-image-flower-japanese-cameliaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099826/aesthetic-horse-carousel-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseDifferent types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323715/premium-illustration-psd-vintage-butterflies-begonia-camelliaView licenseTea & coffee cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535993/tea-coffee-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCamellia: No. 194 from Iconographie du Genre Camellia ou Description et Figures (1839–1843) by Lorenzo Berlèse. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2090034/iconographie-genre-camelliaFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseCommon Camellias (Camellia japonica). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653139/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099824/aesthetic-horse-carousel-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseA camellia (Camellia japonica var.): flowering stem. Coloured lithograph, c. 1850, after Guenébeaud.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958615/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseConvallaria japonica illustration from Les liliacées (1805) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from New York Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/501644/free-illustration-image-blue-flowers-redoute-pierre-joseph-redouteFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11214997/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHab.ts du Japon from playing cards "Jeu d'Or"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185917/habts-japon-from-playing-cards-jeu-dorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253727/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView licenseGarden Of Camellia Flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5965689/garden-camellia-flowerView license