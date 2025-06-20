rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
fruitsartvintageillustrationpublic domainvintage illustrationpaintingscc0
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Fruit, vegetables, and women at the racetrack visiting a food vendor (1900). Original from the Library of Congress.
Fruit, vegetables, and women at the racetrack visiting a food vendor (1900). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688134/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ripe fruits between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Ives.
Ripe fruits between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650194/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Fruit Helen Searle. (1872) by Edmund Foerster & Co.
Fruit Helen Searle. (1872) by Edmund Foerster & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648709/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Dessert no. 4 C.P. Ream, 1870. (1871) by L. Prang & Co.
Dessert no. 4 C.P. Ream, 1870. (1871) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648717/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
African-american child with fruits and vegetables (1904). Original from the Library of Congress.
African-american child with fruits and vegetables (1904). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689805/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage Poster
Vintage Poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727663/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
For the queen's breakfast (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.
For the queen's breakfast (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688272/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Fruit vase (1847) by Currier & Ives.
Fruit vase (1847) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671396/fruit-vase-1847-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727208/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
American fruit piece between 1857 and 1907 by Currier & Ives
American fruit piece between 1857 and 1907 by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648958/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Fruits of the tropics (1871) by Currier & Ives
Fruits of the tropics (1871) by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650163/fruits-the-tropics-1871-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Prize grapes: a four pound bunch (1865) by Currier & Ives.
Prize grapes: a four pound bunch (1865) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ripe fruits between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Ives
Ripe fruits between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649733/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fruits of the tropics (1871) by Currier & Ives
Fruits of the tropics (1871) by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648672/fruits-the-tropics-1871-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ripe fruit (1875) by Currier & Ives
Ripe fruit (1875) by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650188/ripe-fruit-1875-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The fruit, no. 1 (1848) by N. Currier
The fruit, no. 1 (1848) by N. Currier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666490/the-fruit-no-1848-currierFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The tribute of autumn (1870) by by Currier & Ives.
The tribute of autumn (1870) by by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667510/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fruit vase (1847) by N. Currier
Fruit vase (1847) by N. Currier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650278/fruit-vase-1847-currierFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Red Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Red Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2622305/free-illustration-image-autumn-berry-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fruit vase (1870) by Currier & Ives
Fruit vase (1870) by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648671/fruit-vase-1870-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license