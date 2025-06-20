Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecountry illustrationvintage postervintage illustrationsartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationHome in the countryView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9396 x 7558 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRed striped star poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761559/png-1776-we-take-stars-from-heaven-american-artView licenseA home in the countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688573/home-the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770691/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCountry lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688295/country-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBistro poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView licenseThe country home (1904) vintage poster by H.M. Smyth Printing Company (Saint Paul, Minn.). Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644672/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFrence election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView licenseTown and countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690260/town-and-countryFree Image from public domain licenseGermany election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487113/germany-election-poster-templateView license[Fall in the country side]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690116/fall-the-country-sideFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771284/roman-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Landscape with river and two people on a country road]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689690/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAustralian election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486993/australian-election-poster-templateView licenseThe country homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687925/the-country-homeFree Image from public domain licenseBelgium election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486728/belgium-election-poster-templateView licenseA strange country: hunting casualties, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690543/strange-country-hunting-casualties-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license... in the countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688213/the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseBrazil election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486740/brazil-election-poster-templateView licenseOne country, one flag, Grand Army of the Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689314/one-country-one-flag-grand-army-the-republicFree Image from public domain licenseCactus editable poster template, retro cowboy designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551490/cactus-editable-poster-template-retro-cowboy-designView licenseWinter in the country: a cold morning, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689820/winter-the-country-cold-morning-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGermany election poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920935/germany-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGenl. George Washington: the father of his country, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689188/genl-george-washington-the-father-his-country-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseMagic & season quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Viktor Olgyai, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148785/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseSalvation of our country! Patriotic Union Club of the United States of America. Certificate of membershiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBelgium Labor Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824160/belgium-labor-day-poster-templateView licenseThe father of our country and the heroes of 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690178/the-father-our-country-and-the-heroes-1776Free Image from public domain licenseHappy Epiphany Day poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771910/happy-epiphany-day-poster-template-editable-textView licenseWinter in the country. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16207429/image-sunset-horse-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665663/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter morning in the country, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688240/winter-morning-the-country-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCountry club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824147/country-club-poster-templateView licenseRambles through our country - an instructive geographical game for the younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642285/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGen. George Washington the father of his country., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690392/gen-george-washington-the-father-his-country-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseSinghs traveling get to know india poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView licenseElevations of seventy-six of the most remarkable buildings of different countries, drawn to a uniform scale of 100 ft. to 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687860/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseColumbus taking possession of the new country, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691388/columbus-taking-possession-the-new-country-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license