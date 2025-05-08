Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain postersvintage postergrapesartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationAmerican grapesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 867 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9192 x 6640 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseAmerican fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688423/american-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"American Summer Fruit"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687935/american-summer-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseAmerican fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690509/american-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican autumn fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690566/american-autumn-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRestein's American fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689291/resteins-american-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Still life with grapes & peaches]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688655/still-life-with-grapes-peachesFree Image from public domain licenseWine lover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919209/wine-lover-poster-templateView licenseFruits d'hiverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689230/fruits-dhiverFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616767/vineyard-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Gems from Florida]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689387/gems-from-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseApples, Plums & grapes, no. 8266https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688792/apples-plums-grapes-no-8266Free Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseStandard fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687733/standard-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Peaches in a glass bowl surrounded by grapes, pears, bananas and apples]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689502/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835306/natural-wine-poster-templateView licenseEmpire fruit desserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689549/empire-fruit-dessertFree Image from public domain licenseWine tasting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772576/wine-tasting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMate to "le grand dessert"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689527/mate-le-grand-dessertFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772562/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Fruit and wine on table]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689477/fruit-and-wine-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818531/vineyard-tour-poster-templateView licenseExcelsior fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689619/excelsior-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906823/vineyard-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePride of the banquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689305/pride-the-banquetFree Image from public domain licenseGrape cultivation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168660/grape-cultivation-poster-templateView licenseChampion fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689496/champion-fruitFree Image from public domain licensePremium wine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538230/premium-wine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"A royal dessert"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688902/royal-dessertFree Image from public domain licenseFarming service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835315/farming-service-poster-templateView licenseImperial fruit desserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690865/imperial-fruit-dessertFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906832/natural-wine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe garden city fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689506/the-garden-city-fruitFree Image from public domain license