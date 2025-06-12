Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationvintage women photos public domainvintage postervioletspublic domain postersviolet bouquet public domainantiqueartThe tokenView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6750 x 10053 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6750 x 10053 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseViolethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688465/violetFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseSweet Violet cigarettes. Globe Tobacco Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688046/sweet-violet-cigarettes-globe-tobacco-coFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl smelling corsage]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689304/girl-smelling-corsageFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11391350/florist-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlanchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687659/blancheFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseEdouard Manet - Berthe Morisot With a Bouquet of Violets - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665448/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day deal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035985/womens-day-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOlgahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688978/olgaFree Image from public domain licenseDesign & branding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444280/design-branding-poster-templateView licenseGood morning, 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseTrout fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113806/womens-history-month-editable-poster-templateView licenseBallet girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseLe feuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690231/feuFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseSpring beautieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687934/spring-beautiesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseHéloisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690295/heloiseFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe minuethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690106/the-minuetFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690761/priereFree Image from public domain licenseLavender perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575340/lavender-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Kisses"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689249/kissesFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWide awakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688346/wide-awakeFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Man offering apple to baby in woman's arms]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691326/man-offering-apple-baby-womans-armsFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731040/renaissance-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseOut for a ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePreparing for the ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license[Girl with poinsettia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain license