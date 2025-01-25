Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagejesuslord jesuschristianpublic domain religionpublic domain jesuspeopleartvintageThe holy family (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7687 x 9405 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7687 x 9405 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGuardian angel (1914). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688445/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGuardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126663/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693468/praise-the-lord-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Christians, faithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688695/the-christians-faithFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license[Virgin Mary with heart emblem]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688298/virgin-mary-with-heart-emblemFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Faithful Crownedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689271/the-faithful-crownedFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe ten virginshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689451/the-ten-virginsFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseJesus, lover of my soulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688984/jesus-lover-soulFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133753/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseGuardian angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688200/guardian-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe angels in the sepulchrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689372/the-angels-the-sepulchreFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe assumptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689055/the-assumptionFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632061/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe weekly S.S. [e.g. Sunday school] lesson cartoon, vol. 1, no. 7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688905/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Scenes from the life of Jesus]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689624/scenes-from-the-life-jesusFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693530/praise-the-lord-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license"Simply to thy cross I cling"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688095/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693593/praise-the-lord-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688607/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseOur lady of Knockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689469/our-lady-knockFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license[Apar]ition sacred heart of Jesushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689037/aparition-sacred-heart-jesusFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231415/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689270/madonna-and-jesus-holding-the-worldFree Image from public domain license