Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagegrapesvintage grapegrapes ornamentvintage ornament illustrationvintagegrapes drawingartbirdsDesign for engraving (1870). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8158 x 10155 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGarden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView licenseTragopogon porrifolius (Salsify) enlarged 4 times, Muscari racemosum (Grape Hyacinth) enlarged 12 times, and Thujopsis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222809/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseShiraz wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14675903/shiraz-wine-label-templateView licenseEx libris van Henriëtte Haitsma Mulier en Simon Moulijn (1876 - 1926) by Simon Moulijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738008/image-paper-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23323406/image-flower-animal-leafView licenseBotanical divider drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6684915/psd-leaves-vintage-public-domainView licenseLiving earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23238699/image-pencil-drawing-cartoon-paperView licenseBotanical divider vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6684982/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainView licenseGrand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092945/image-angel-fabric-birdView licenseBotanical divider clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6684998/vector-leaves-vintage-public-domainView licenseGrape jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539543/grape-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseBotanical divider png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6684983/png-sticker-leavesView licenseArt gallery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688659/art-gallery-instagram-post-templateView licenseWindow Shade (1935/1942) by Gene Luedke and George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063850/window-shade-19351942-gene-luedke-and-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552003/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseInitial D (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982688/initial-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688534/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseabout the fox and the grapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8646232/about-the-fox-and-the-grapeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView licenseGreat Spotted Woodpecker on Japanese Cypress by Watanabe Seitei (Watanabe Shotei), c. 1906, color on silk, Tokyo National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975395/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514650/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseSplendore delle virtuose giovani, page 6 (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8260574/splendore-delle-virtuose-giovani-page-versoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseAnsicht des Palastes zu Palestrina, 1674 by jacob van der ulfthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953061/ansicht-des-palastes-palestrina-1674-jacob-van-der-ulftFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCannas and Cypress Vine (Canna species and Ipomoea quamoclit) (1877) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2618719/free-illustration-image-flowers-cypress-red-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605903/art-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseInitial N (?) with David in Prayer (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982714/initial-with-david-prayer-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551959/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseInitial D with David (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982701/initial-with-david-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552069/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseThe Cypress Grove by Samuel Palmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688192/the-cypress-grove-samuel-palmerFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseInitial D (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982696/initial-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551776/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseInitial L (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982692/initial-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540620/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseWine Grape, Gillyflower, and Land Snail from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621170/free-illustration-image-wine-model-book-calligraphy-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551747/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseDesign for Silverwork with Garlands, Birds, and Grotesque Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259291/design-for-silverwork-with-garlands-birds-and-grotesque-motifsFree Image from public domain license