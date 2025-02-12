rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
Save
Edit Image
george washingtongilbert stuartvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dill pickles label template, editable design
Dill pickles label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14523021/dill-pickles-label-template-editable-designView license
[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…
[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690565/image-his-majesty-vintage-poster-1797Free Image from public domain license
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830262/png-abstract-background-geometric-compositionView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain license
Travel therapy poster template, editable text and design
Travel therapy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591932/travel-therapy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Washington
Portrait of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & design
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374818/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain license
Paint stroke png mockup element, Ornamental Iron by Gilbert Sackerman transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paint stroke png mockup element, Ornamental Iron by Gilbert Sackerman transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255430/png-building-customizable-cut-outView license
G. Washington, c1876.
G. Washington, c1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington as a freemason
Washington as a freemason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
G. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)
G. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage set, customizable design template
Vintage music collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington, Currier & Ives.
Washington, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970746/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690663/image-james-heath-british-royals-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Washington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.
Washington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690843/washington-maurin-lith-delpech-parisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
[George Washington]
[George Washington]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689283/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Editable world map set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable world map set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Washington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…
Washington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Scholarship program poster template, editable text & design
Scholarship program poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160749/scholarship-program-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license