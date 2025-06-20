Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecereusvintage posterposterflowerartvintagepublic domainillustration1. Cereus pentalophus. Cierge a cinq ailes. 2. Echinocactus ottonis. Echinocacte d'ottonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4704 x 6856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPoster mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9083048/poster-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licenseLa Tosca, Sarah Bernhardt by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. 