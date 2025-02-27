Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagephiladelphiavintage illustrations buildingvintage posterlithographphiladelphia squarefairgroundpublic domain philadelphiaGround plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7956 x 10032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArchitectural solutions poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543246/christmas-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseVisit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseArmory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCity sightseeing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDiploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers border background, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060029/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseThe champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690550/the-champions-liberty-ps-duval-son-printerFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers border background, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060030/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733435/book-fair-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008707/christmas-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626450/imageView licenseGreat Central Fair, Philadelphia, June, 1864. No. 1. Union Avenue. by Alphonso Watsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306337/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975683/christmas-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrançois Gregoire & Co. enamel of America for beautifying and preserving the complexion / printed in oil colors by P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690556/image-vintage-poster-cosmetic-advertisement-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087138/study-abroad-poster-templateView licenseDisplay of fine china and glassware, probably at Great Central Fair, Philadelphia, June 1864 by Alphonso Watsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14301822/photo-image-person-church-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793641/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Large Dining Room. Great Central Fair, Philadelphia, June, 1864. by Alphonso Watsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14302159/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseCharleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588581/architectural-solutions-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEmpire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain licenseWorld business forum poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704289/world-business-forum-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJohn Alexander Logan, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917953/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhiladelphia Sanitary Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986517/philadelphia-sanitary-fairFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseThe natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690751/image-vintage-poster-queen-bridge-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCentennial building. General view. Centennial building, Machinery Hall. Sunset view / Howe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691112/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license